Police to re-examine murder of 6-year-old, 45 years on

Alicia O'Reilly was murdered in 1980, when she was just six years old. Photo: Supplied/New Zealand Herald

Police have announced they are continuing to examine new evidence and to use a forensic tool in the hopes of solving the murder of six-year-old Alicia O'Reilly, who was killed in Auckland 45 years ago.

A police statement on Saturday said O'Reilly was raped and was killed at her Canal Road home in the suburb of Avondale, early on 16 August 1980. At this stage nobody has been convicted for her death.

O'Reilly's case was reopened in 2020 and the investigation dubbed Operation Sturbridge.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said on Saturday that a DNA sample had been obtained which police hope could provide leads.

Police are also working with a new technology, trailing an Investigative Genetic Genealogy tool, he said.

"This is a slow process, and we are working carefully through this trial.

"Modern scientific technology continues to advance, and we are working very closely with PHF Science to try and establish a DNA link to a potential offender."

Experts from the Behavioural Science Unit are also contributing to the investigation, Beard said.

"Part of the investigation is looking at reviewing every person who was considered a person of interest back in 1980, whether they were eliminated or not - even those who may have passed away."

Beard said police still had hope the investigation would yield answers and a resolution.

"We would dearly like to give Alicia's family the answers they so deeply deserve after all this time," he said.

"My thoughts are with them today especially ... They continue to suffer from not knowing who is responsible for this crime."

He urged anyone with knowledge about what happened to come forward: "Even after all these years, if there is someone out there who has any knowledge as to who was involved ... Police want to hear from you - it's not too late."