Police suspect Auckland road death a hit-and-run

Police now believe a person found dead on a road in rural Albany may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Police said they were called about 12.30am today to where a person was found unresponsive on O’Brien Rd in Lucas Heights, on Auckland’s North Shore towards Coatesville.

A police spokesperson said it appears the driver of the vehicle involved did not stop and immediately left the scene.

Waitematā East detective senior sergeant Dave Nimmo said they were trying to find the driver and vehicle involved.

”We are asking for the public’s assistance to help us locate the driver or vehicle involved. Anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information - including CCTV or dashcam footage – is asked to contact police immediately.”

Nimmo said the driver may have panicked following the incident and is urging that person to make contact with police.

The vehicle also may have suffered noticeable damage.

Cordons were set up blocking O’Brien Rd between Coatesville-Riverhead Highway and Ridge Rd, while the police helicopter was hovering overhead.

A forensic photographer was also seen entering the scene shortly after 2.20am.

Ambulance staff attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.