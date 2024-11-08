Harbour body-in-bag accused plead not guilty

Shulai Wang, 70, of China, was identified seven months after her body was found. Photo: Supplied / Police

Two people charged after a woman's body was found in the Gulf Harbour have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The body of 70-year-old Chinese woman Shulai Wang was found in a black rubbish bag in the water in Gulf Harbour on 12 March, but her identity wasn't revealed until October.

Three people have been charged with manslaughter and kidnapping, a 36-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old woman.

The younger man and woman are facing additional charges related to obstruction and providing false immigration information.

Both appeared in the North Shore District Court on Friday morning and entered not guilty pleas.

The man applied for bail with a 24-hour curfew but was denied and detained.