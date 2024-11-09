Review into school construction cost $112K

Murray McCully was paid $94,000 as a consultant. Photo: ODT files

The government spent $112,000 getting a review done into how schools are built.

Former National Party Minister Murray McCully delivered the report in June and it was publicly released last month.

The original budget was for three reviewers, but in the end it used only two.

McCully and Mark Binns were paid $94,000 in consulting fees for the 50-page report.

Another $18,000 was spent on travel and accommodation.

The report recommended greater use of prefabricated classrooms and the creation of an entirely separate agency to oversee school property.