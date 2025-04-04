Police raids in Christchurch as part of murder probe

Police have executed several search warrants in Christchurch this morning in relation to the murder of Tyrone Munns on March 9.

Munns - whose Nomad gangster father Malcolm Munns was killed in an execution-style slaying in 1997 by a Highway 61 member - was found with critical injuries at Innes Court flats on Innes Rd.

Despite treatment from emergency services, Munns died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with his murder at a Christchurch property on March 28, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

As part of the investigation, Wells said officers executed search warrants in Northcote and Pegasus this morning.

"Following the warrants today, police are now speaking with a number of people.

"As this is an ongoing investigation and before the courts, police are unable to comment further at this stage.

"We want to assure the community that there is no risk to the public."