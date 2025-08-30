Officer and dog injured after glass thrown: police

Photo: RNZ

An officer and his dog have been injured after a man threw shards of glass at them, police say.

Inspector Andrea McBeth said the man had been arrested for stealing a phone off a passerby, cash from a restaurant and attempting to steal money from another in central Hamilton.

While police were placing him under arrest yesterday, he smashed a glass storefront window of a business premises. He then threw the shards of glass at a dog handler and police dog, she said.

The handler received cuts to his hand and the dog to suffered cuts to its paws.

The offender also received large gashes to an arm as he broke the window, and a bite after the dog was used to help in the arrest.

During this apprehension, another man intervened. He was subsequently arrested and charged with obstruction, police said.

The officer and dog were expected to make a full recovery.

The offender was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, assaulting police, burglary and receiving property.

Another man, 50, has also been charged with assaulting and obstructing police, and injuring a police dog.

Both appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.

The 35-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at a later date.