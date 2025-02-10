Polls show left could form government

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Two political polls out today show the left bloc has the numbers to form a government if an election was held today.

Support for National dropped 3 points to 34% in tonight's 1News-Verian poll.

The ACT party had a 1 point bump to 9% while New Zealand First dropped one point to 5%.

Labour is up 4 points to 33%, the Greens are steady on 10% and Te Pāti Māori is down 3 points to 4%.

On these results, the left bloc would have 61 seats, the minimum level of support required to form a government.

The results also surveyed economic optimisim, finding it dropped 5 points to 36%, compared to Verian's December poll.

Economic pessimism rose 3 points to 25%.

Of those polled, 39% said the government was heading in the right direction and 50% said the government was going in the wrong direction.

The remaining 11% did not know or preferred not to say.

On the preferred prime minister stakes, National's Christopher Luxon dropped 2 points to 22% - his lowest result since taking the top job.

Labour's Chris Hipkins rose 2 points to 17%.

The rest of the leaders were steady with David Seymour and Chlöe Swarbrick on 6%, and Winston Peters on 5%.

Tonight's 1News Verian poll, taken between 3 and 7 February, surveyed 1000 eligible voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

It follows a Taxpayers' Union-Curia Poll out this afternoon, which also showed the left bloc is in a position to hold power if an election was held today.

The poll, conducted between 2 and 4 February, had National ever so slightly ahead of Labour - up 2.3 points to 31.9%, while Labour is up 0.4 points to 31.3%.

The Greens have done the heavy-lifting getting the centre-bloc into a position to govern for the first time since March 2022, up 3.7% to 13.2%.

ACT and New Zealand First were both down to 10 and 6.4% respectively, while Te Pāti Māori had a slight dip to 4.4 percentage points.

The Curia poll surveyed 1000 adults with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

Curia is a longstanding polling company but is no longer a member of the Research Association NZ body.