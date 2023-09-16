Posie Parker cancels NZ trip

Posie Parker at a rally in central Auckland on March 25 this year. Photo: RNZ

British anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen says she is abandoning a scheduled trip to New Zealand out of fear she and her supporters would not be protected.

The woman, also known as Posie Parker, had been scheduled to visit the country next week.

Earlier this year, her Let Women Speak tour came to an abrupt end after thousands of trans-solidarity protesters showed up.

In a video on social media, Keen said even if officials allowed her into New Zealand, she felt police would not protect her or her supporters.

"I don't trust that the police are going to come and look after me, or any women attending."

She then went on to accuse the country's police, border forces and politicians of corruption.

Police have been approached for comment.