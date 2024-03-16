Prince William pays tribute to mosque shooting victims

Prince William at Al-Noor Mosque after the Christchurch terror attacks. Photo: Kensington Palace

Prince William has paid tribute to the “unity” and “courage and fortitude” Kiwis showed in the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Canterbury’s Muslim community yesterday gathered to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the horrific attack.

On March 15, 2019, a gunman opened fire at Masjid Annur and the Linwood Islamic Centre.

Within about a quarter of an hour, he had killed or mortally wounded 51 worshippers. Dozens more were injured.

Prince William said that when he visited Christchurch shortly after the shooting he was “struck by the unity forged by an attack which aimed to sow division”.

“It is a constant reminder to me of why we must come together and unite against extremism.”

He posted the statement on the official X account of William and Kate, The Prince and Princess of Wales and signed it as “W”.

“Five years on from the terrorist attack in Christchurch, my thoughts are with the families and friends of those lost, those injured and the entire Muslim community in New Zealand who responded to this horrific event with such courage and fortitude,” he said.

It comes as Abdur Razzaq, of the Federation of Islamic Associations, earlier said yesterday was a solemn but important day.

“It’s a very, very important day. But let’s not forget, for the survivors and whānau the trauma is ongoing – it’s every day, not just on March 15th,” he said.

In Christchurch, a commemoration service was held at Masjid Annur.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, opposition leader Chris Hipkins, and Sir William Young, who chaired the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the attacks, attended along with representatives from government agencies, local schools and first responders.

There were three themes underlying the event – the wellbeing and welfare of survivors and the memory of the shuhada (the martyrs of the attack); remembering and reaffirming the aroha shown by the wider New Zealand community in response to the attack; and remembering the lessons learned.

“We have to understand that hate is out there. We have to work through our differences, but diversity is important – it provides a rich tapestry for our culture in New Zealand. We have to appreciate each other’s differences and respect that,” Razzaq said.

Recalling the support and outpouring of grief from New Zealand in response to the attack was also important, he said.

“It was actually the start of the healing process.

“It brought the whole of New Zealand together and it’s not only enduring, but also very much endearing for all of us.”

The support of Aotearoa was also at the forefront of Farid Ahmed’s mind.

Ahmed was a survivor of the shooting at Masjid Annur, but his wife was killed in the attack.

Luxon expressed his deepest sympathy.

“March 15, 2019, was a day when families, communities and the country came together both in sorrow and solidarity,” Luxon said.

“Today we pay our respects to the 51 shuhada – the martyrs who were unjustly targeted for their beliefs, and to those who were injured.

“We remember the great courage and compassion from our Muslim community, that continues to this day.

– Additional reporting RNZ