Public warned about man sought over double murder

Mitchell Cole Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police are warning people not to approach a man being sought in relation to a double murder in the central North Island.

Police have been looking for Mitchell Cole, 29, following the discovery of two bodies in Ruatiti - west of Mt Ruapehu - on Saturday.

Superintendent Dion Bennett said a warrant for the unlawful possession of firearms had also been issued for the man.

"Additional police staff remain in the Ruatiti area to assist the investigation.

"Police will pursue every lead available to us in relation to this investigation and are working to locate Cole as quickly as possible," Bennett said.

He said police were concerned for Mr Cole and urged anyone who saw him to call 111 immediately.