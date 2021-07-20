Quarantine-free travel with South Australia paused

Adelaide, the capital of South Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Travel from South Australia to New Zealand is on hold from 11.59pm tonight, after the state went into lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The pause will last for seven days to coincide with South Australia's lockdown, and will be reviewed on July 27.

In a statement tonight, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said people currently in the state who ordinarily live in New Zealand would be able to come home on "managed return" flights starting with the next available flight.

He encouraged people to do so.

A negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of flying would be required for eligible passengers, Hipkins said.

They would also need to complete a health declaration confirming they had not been at a location of interest and the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration.

They would not have to stay in managed isolation upon return, he said.

"The decision is based on public health advice from New Zealand officials and follows South Australia's announcement this afternoon that it would go into lockdown for seven days from 6pm tonight," he said.

"We acknowledge this will be disruptive for travellers and organisations.

"However, given the current uncertainty and our consistently cautious approach to prevent Covid-19 from entering the New Zealand community, we are confident it is the right approach.

"The pause means people cannot travel to New Zealand from South Australia after 6pm tonight for the duration of the pause unless they are normally resident here and wish to return."

The pause on quarantine free travel with Victoria was extended yesterday.

There is no change to quarantine-free travel for Queensland.