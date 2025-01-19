'I broke out in tears': Dunedin teen wins national surf champs

Alexis Owen on his way to becoming national champion. Image: PhotoCPL

Dunedin surfer Alexis Owen has created history at the national championships.

Owen, 16, became the first man from Dunedin to win the open title at the New Zealand championships on the Taranaki coast yesterday.

He caused a major upset as he surfed past eight-time champion Billy Stairmand, of Raglan, and defending champion and local favourite Daniel Farr.

Owen won the final on his last wave with seconds remaining, hearing his winning score on the rocks, bringing the young surfer to tears.

"I had no idea if I got the score — I knew it would be close," Owen said.

"I surfed the wave for what it was, gave it everything. I had one shot. When I heard the score I broke out in tears."

Owen started the final slowly before surfing to a 7.5 point ride but was well behind the favoured surfers in Stairmand and Farr who both held a commanding advantage.

He finished with a 15.53 point heat total, his last wave of 8.03 points out of a possible 10 sealing the victory.

"I just can’t believe it. I knew I could do it and I did it."

Nine-time champion Stairmand had to settle for second place after leading until the dying stages of the final while Farr finished in third place.

