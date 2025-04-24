Tickets to Ice Blacks games sold out or selling fast

New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation president Andy Mills with Ice Fernz star Anjali Mulari at the division 2, group B world championships in Dunedin. PHOTO: KEAPHOTOS

Ice hockey fever has well and truly hit Dunedin.

Following the end of the women’s division 2, group B world championships on Sunday, all eyes now turn to the men’s edition skating into town this Sunday.

Home ice is always a big advantage — the Ice Fernz had not had that for a world tournament in 12 years — and the New Zealand women made the most of it.

They won silver after losing one game, a shootout against Australia in front of a soldout crowd.

Reflecting on the women’s tournament, New Zealand ice hockey president Andy Mills said it had been a phenomenal week.

"An incredible effort by the Ice Fernz to go undefeated in regulation time and to narrowly miss out in penalties against Australia," Mills said.

"It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase ice hockey to New Zealand.

"The support from the community was outstanding."

That support appears to already be in full force for the men’s division 2, group B world championships.

The Ice Blacks’ final game, against Iceland on May 3, has already sold out.

Tickets to the other games, against Chinese Taipei, Georgia, Thailand and Bulgaria, are also selling fast, a good indication people are getting behind the tournaments.

"It’s another massive week of hockey and again showcasing ice hockey to New Zealand.

"You know, it’s a growing sport and we just want to keep it going.

"The players, similar to the Ice Fernz, are all looking forward to playing at home, which they don’t get to do as often as we’d like."

The Ice Blacks have not played a world tournament in New Zealand since 2017 when Auckland hosted, and it was a special occasion for all involved.

"It’s important for our players, too.

"I know for the Ice Fernz, a massive thing for them was a lot of them have never played in front of their friends and family.

"To have friends and family close by supporting you is incredibly important, because normally it’s on the other side of the world."

Mills was delighted to host International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif during the women’s tournament and was looking forward to senior vice-president Petr Briza coming to Dunedin for the men’s tournament next week.

It was a privilege to host both men, and Tardif spoke highly of the tournament and the stadium next to the beach, Mills said.

The Ice Blacks will host a meet-and-greet opportunity at the Meridian Mall on Saturday from 10.30am to noon.