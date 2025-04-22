Bowler to be recognised for glory on green

Reilly Paterson collected his fifth title to attain his first outdoor bowls Gold Star in the latest season. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

It was a poignant moment for a Balclutha bowler earlier this season, after bagging golden glory on the green.

Reilly Paterson’s outdoor bowls skills have rolled up a Gold Star award for attaining five South Otago titles.

He will receive the recognition for amassing two Champion of Champions fours, two mixed pairs 2×4×2 and one Champion of Champions pairs titles, at the Bowls South Otago prizegiving in Balclutha at the end of the month.

He notched up his first title in the 2020-21 season, but said the latest was the most poignant for him following the death of his grandmother — and bowls mentor — Marilyn Paterson in December.

"It’s great to get the star but I wouldn’t have done it without my good friends Brian and Pauline Dodds, David and Eileen Grant, and my grandmother Marilyn, who we lost on December 29," Paterson said.

The 28-year-old Balclutha born-and-bred competitor lives with cerebral palsy and had been a seasoned indoor bowls player for years when his grandmother introduced him to the outdoor game in 2014.

Since that time, he had never looked back, he said.

He and his grandmother had often played together, and the game helped him to feel close to her.

"The Gold Star is pretty special as it’s partly for my gran.

"I wanted to chalk up this title and the Gold Star for her, and I know she would have been proud."

He has played in tournaments from Invercargill to Wellington and said, besides the healthy competitive spirit, the game was ideal because of its accessibility and social aspects.

"I’ve felt a build-up of experience, skill and strategy over the last 11 seasons.

"The highlight for me was winning the Champion of Champions fours in Balclutha, in 15 completed ends in March last year."

He said he still had plenty of goals to achieve in the sport.

"I’ve got trebles and pairs para national titles, but singles has eluded me so far.

"I’m chasing the singles, and I’ll be going hard until I get there."

The next para nationals would take place in the North Island in November.

Until that time, as the outdoor season was now over, he and other bowls aficionados would take to the region’s indoor rinks.

Some weeks could include up to 15 hours’ training.

"I play for Paretai indoors over winter, so that will help me stay sharp for the nationals.

"There’s a lot of psychology in bowls.

"You have to love it to play the game, but it can be a love-hate relationship sometimes."

A further Gold Star would not arrive until 10 titles, although he ultimately had another figure in mind, Paterson said.

"My grandma won 22 titles altogether, so I’d like to reach that.

"Then I’ll stop, in her honour."