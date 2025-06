Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Home to about 820 people, Kaitangata sits beside the left branch of the Clutha River 10km southeast of Balclutha.

A population of wild horses descended from a herd that originated on a nearby farm in about 1913 roam the forest above the town.

The river is dotted with small cribs and stands, where people fish for whitebait when they are in season.