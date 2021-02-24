Queensland removes NZ as 'safe travel country'

Photo: Getty Images

Queensland has removed New Zealand as a 'safe travel country', Queensland Health has announced.

Travellers from New Zealand who arrive in Queensland from 6pm local time Wednesday will have to complete quarantine after the state removed New Zealand's "safe travel country" status.

According to Queensland Health, the move comes after the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) was told the level of risk in New Zealand had increased.

"Unfortunately, over the past few days New Zealand has been recording some new positive cases, which is why we are closing the border from 6pm," Dr Jeannette Young said.

"Anyone who is permitted to travel to Queensland from New Zealand will be required to quarantine on arrival.

"Acting with an abundance of caution has kept Queenslanders safe and that's exactly the path we will continue to take.

"Things can change really quickly with this virus – we've seen that in other countries around the world, which is why I am asking Queenslanders to reconsider their need to travel to New Zealand."

Queensland Health has also recommended all travellers who have been in New Zealand since February 21 to come forward, get tested and self-isolate until they have their results back.

The announcement comes following new Covid-19 community cases on Tuesday linked to the Papatoetoe cluster.

Dr Young said New Zealand was still at a "critical stage" of its response to the latest outbreak.

"New Zealand is working very hard to contain this community transmission, but they are still in a critical stage of their response so we need to keep watching closely," she said.

