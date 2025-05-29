Reports New Zealander killed in Ukraine

Photo: RNZ

Foreign affairs officials are urgently seeking information about reports of a New Zealander killed in war-torn Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said tonight it had not yet received any confirmation from authorities in the eastern European nation.

It said the process may take some time, given the situation there, and for privacy reasons no further information could be shared.

The Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Russia, which has been making advances, now holds around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Ukraine and its European allies have sought to push Russia into signing a 30-day ceasefire as a first step to negotiating an end to the war.

Their efforts suffered a blow last week when US President Donald Trump declined to place further sanctions on Moscow for not agreeing to an immediate pause in fighting, as Kyiv had wanted.

Trump said he has been trying to get Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire.

- additional reporting by Reuters