Wayne Brown has been re-elected mayor of Auckland

Brown is 90,000 votes ahead of Kerrin Leoni. At this stage Brown has more votes than all other 11 mayoral candidates combined.
Progress results are being released this afternoon for voting in the local body elections, but the final declaration is not until Thursday.
-----
BROWN, Wayne Fix Auckland 146,642
LEONI, Kerrin Bianca Melinda 56,612
JOHNSTON, Ted Independent 21,661
STAM, Simon Independent 10,495
ALCOCK, John Ronald 9,042
CHUAH, Eric Boon Leong 5,938
COOTE, Michael Independent 5,524
MCNEIL, Rob Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ 5,259
WIDDISON, Denise Independent 3,489
PAUSINA, Ryan Earl 2,654
WAKEMAN, Peter Independent 1,580
PIETERSE, Jason 1,334
Informal 542
Blank 6,127