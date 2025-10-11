Saturday, 11 October 2025

Wayne Brown has been re-elected mayor of Auckland

    Auckland mayor Wayne Brown. Photo: RNZ
    Wayne Brown is on track for a substantial victory, provisionally being re-elected for a second term as Auckland mayor in first progress results.

    Brown is 90,000 votes ahead of Kerrin Leoni. At this stage Brown has more votes than all other 11 mayoral candidates combined.

    Progress results are being released this afternoon for voting in the local body elections, but the final declaration is not until Thursday.

    -----

    BROWN, Wayne Fix Auckland 146,642

    LEONI, Kerrin Bianca Melinda 56,612

    JOHNSTON, Ted Independent 21,661

    STAM, Simon Independent 10,495

    ALCOCK, John Ronald 9,042

    CHUAH, Eric Boon Leong 5,938

    COOTE, Michael Independent 5,524

    MCNEIL, Rob Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ 5,259

    WIDDISON, Denise Independent 3,489

    PAUSINA, Ryan Earl 2,654

    WAKEMAN, Peter Independent 1,580

    PIETERSE, Jason 1,334

    Informal 542

    Blank 6,127