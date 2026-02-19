'Running through the house in my underwear' after $5m Lotto win

A Masterton man says he ran through the house screaming in his underwear after winning a $5.08 million Lotto prize.

Three people split the $15 million jackpot on Saturday night, and one of them, a West Coast winner, is yet to claim their prize.

Lotto NZ head of corporate communications Will Hine urged West Coast players to check their tickets, for Saturday’s prize and a separate $500,000 Lotto First Division prize from November which was still unclaimed.

“Someone could be walking around completely unaware they’re now a multi-millionaire.”

The Masterton winner, who bought his ticket online, logged in to check it about 6.30am on Sunday while still in bed.

“Next thing I know, I’m running through the house in my underwear yelling, ‘Oh my god, Dad! Dad!’”

His father was startled awake, initially fearing something was wrong.

“He was asleep and wondered what on earth was going on,” the man said.

“After I woke him up screaming, he understandably thought something terrible had happened until I turned my phone around and showed him the screen.

“I didn’t know what to do. Honestly I think I’m still in shock.

“It was so unexpected … things like this don’t happen to people like me. It’s life-changing money and I want to make sure I make the most of it,” he said.

The other winner, from Wellington, bought his ticket as part of a regular weekend ritual on the Kāpiti Coast.

“I love to be by the sea, so I grab a coffee and have a stroll on the beach, and before I go home I buy my tickets for the week ahead.”

“When I saw that it was split between three people I thought that was wonderful too – it’s a great amount of money for three families to share in.”

He had not yet told his family about the win.

“I’ll wait until it’s in my bank account first and let myself process the news a bit more before I tell anyone, but I am looking forward to telling my children.

“This win means I can help them, and my grandchildren – it feels great to know I can give them a bit of a boost as they start their lives,” he said.

