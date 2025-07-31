Seal spotted feasting on eels 10km inland

Photo: Screenshot / Clarke Boys Hunting

After heavy rainfall in Coromandel, a family have spotted a seal in floodwaters on their farm, catching eels.

"Crazy stuff on the farm this morning!" Clarke Boys Hunting posted on social media.

"The last thing you expect to see when you get a flood on the farm is a seal catching eels in the paddocks over 10km from the ocean. As you can hear the kids loved seeing the visitor having his lunch."

It seems they aren't the only ones who have spotted a seal, with NS Hunting commenting that he'd seen a seal in a lake on his farm recently too.

"Only way for it to get there was a lot of flopping."

Someone else said: "Getting them way up the Whanganui river too bro miles away from the ocean."