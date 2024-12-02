Search for climbers missing on Mt Cook paused

Aoraki/Mount Cook. File photo

Weather has forced searchers to suspend their efforts to find three climbers missing on Aoraki Mount Cook.

The trio were due to complete their climb at 8.30am today but did not meet their prearranged transport.

A missing persons report was made to police at 12.45pm.

In a statement this evening police said they had been working with Search and Rescue and Department of Conservation personnel to locate the three men.

A helicopter crew was also involved.

"The search has had to pause due to weather conditions in the area and will resume when weather conditions allow."