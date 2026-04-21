Search for missing Karori man to resume tomorrow

Philip Sutton. Photo: NZ Police

The search for missing Karori man Philip Sutton will resume tomorrow.

A family member called emergency services about 7am yesterday after being unable to make contact with Sutton, who is in his 60s.

Sutton's Karori South Road property was found to be hit by floodwaters and debris. A search was launched yesterday and was paused in the evening.

Police said in an update this afternoon the search was unable to go ahead today due to safety concerns.

It would begin again tomorrow, when the water level dropped in the Karori Stream and the weather improved.

The team would include canyon search and rescue, the dive squad, search dogs and drones.

Today, police focused on establishing areas of interest to be searched tomorrow. These areas were significantly damaged, leaving multiple hazards including the stability of the stream, variable water levels, and debris.

"Our focus has been to create a plan that enables our people to search in the safest way possible," police said.

Police also spoke to Sutton's family this morning.

"They are understandably very concerned but would like to thank the public for all their support."

Police strongly advised members of the community against searching for Sutton themselves, due to hazards such as unstable ground, flood waters and poor communications.

They said anyone who got into trouble would divert necessary resources from the original search operation.