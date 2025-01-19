Second weekend whale stranding in South Island

Whales stranded on Farewell Spit, Golden Bay. Photo: Project Jonah

Crews returned Sunday morning to the scene of a whale stranding in the South Island's Golden Bay.

And in a post on social media, Project Jonah said another stranding had taken place in Christchurch, involving a juvenile beaked whale that came ashore in New Brighton.

Project Jonah was called to reports of 20 to 30 pilot whales coming on shore about 7pm Saturday.

Local medics and the senior Project Jonah team stayed with the whales until last light.

It was the third stranding in the area in the past two months.

Eight of 10 whales that stranded on 7 January were successfully reloaded.

A larger group stranded in December, with mixed results.

Department of Conservation Golden Bay operations manager Ross Trotter told RNZ last week it was unclear why whale strandings happen, particularly on Farewell Spit.

"It has been going on for years. There's been a lot of theories and scientific research into it but we don't know why they [the whales] strand in the first place or why they repeat strand."

The shape of the bay was a possible factor, he said.

As for the whale in Christchurch, Project Jonah said they were quickly at the scene and got it refloated.

"Alongside locals and Department of Conservation (DOC) rangers, the area is being closely monitored for any further signs of the whale."