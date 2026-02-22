Serious crash closes SH1 in Marlborough

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
State Highway 1 is closed just outside Blenheim following a serious crash this morning.
In a statement, police said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at about 10.40am.
"Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries," the statement read.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
The road is closed while emergency services are in attendance, motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid travel if possible.