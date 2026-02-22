Sunday, 22 February 2026

Serious crash closes SH1 in Marlborough

    1. News
    2. National

    State Highway 1 is closed just outside Blenheim following a serious crash this morning.

    In a statement, police said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at about 10.40am.

    "Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries," the statement read. 

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

    The road is closed while emergency services are in attendance, motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid travel if possible.