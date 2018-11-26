Shot Darfield gunman named

The Canterbury gunman shot after running over an officer called to his property because he was terrorising his family, police say, has been named as Donald Melville Ineson.

The 56-year-old Darfield resident lived at the Bangor Rd property with his family.

South Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Craig Calder said Ineson's death was a tragic loss to the rugby family.

He had also been told by people who knew Inerson that he had been a popular character who played in the team.

Ineson was a former South Canterbury Rugby representative from 1988 to 1990 and played over 25 games for the region and union. His family was from Fairlie and he had been a member of the Mackenzie Rugby Club before moving north.

Calder said the lock "represented what we call the Hanan Shield Districts team (representing South Canterbury, Mid Canterbury and North Otago) and went on and played against two international teams, Australia and Argentina".

Police arrived at the property after 4pm yesterday following reports a man was threatening his family, including children, with a loaded firearm and had fired a number of shots.

As Ineson sped out of the property he drove directly towards the two officers, police say, hitting one who was thrown into the air before landing on the ground.

Police then shot at the vehicle, which turned around and then came to a stop of its own accord.

Two other officers arrived at the scene to find Ineson dead in the car.

Police said earlier today they were not sure if it was a police bullet that killed him.

Ineson was not previously known to police.