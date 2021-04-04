Six new cases in MIQ over three days

There are no new Covid-19 community cases and six new cases in managed isolation.

The new positive cases are all recent returnees from India, Egypt, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The latest cases in MIQ all arrived between March 21 and April 2, with two cases travelling together from Egypt.

They are all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities in Auckland.

Twelve people have recovered from the virus since Thursday, bringing the country's total number of active cases to 61.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2151.

More than 10,500 tests have been processed in the last three days, and 29,151 in the last week.

Vaccinations

More than 14,000 New Zealanders are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of March 31.

The Government's roll-out continues, with the aim of having two million people vaccinated by the middle of this year.

There have been more than 52,000 recipients of the jab and about 66,000 doses administered.