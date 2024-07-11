Six taken to hospital after Auckland motorway crash

Six people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Auckland's Dairy Flat today.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred on the Northern Motorway heading north, shortly after 2pm.

Police said of the six injured, four were in a serious condition, one was moderate and another sustained minor injuries.

Footage of the scene on social media showed multiple police cars, ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter.

St John said nine of its vehicles responded.

The road was closed northbound between Oteha Valley Rd and Silverdale until about 6pm.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said motorists could expect northbound delays to ease.

At 6pm, NZTA webcams showed northbound traffic backed up as far as Wairau Valley.

Northern Emergency Services Trust helicopter spokesperson Steve Macmillan said one of his organisation's helicopters was on its way back from taking a patient from the Bay of Islands to Auckland Hospital when it was contacted about the crash.

He said the pilot found a gap in the clouds and landed in a paddock near the motorway.

Two paramedics on board helped with the injured but the helicopter did not take any patients to hospital and had returned to Whangarei, he said.