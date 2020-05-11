SkyCity to slash another 700 jobs

SkyCity will slash a further 700 jobs.

Casino operator SkyCity has revealed "incredibly difficult" plans to slash another 700 jobs.

The company is blaming "weaker economies, lower personal disposable income, changed entertainment habits, restrictions on mass gatherings and physical distancing requirements" and long-term travel restrictions for the decision.

SkyCity Entertainment Group chief executive officer Graeme Stephens said the company had already restructured its management team and its salaried employee base.

"Unfortunately SkyCity now expects to reduce its workforce further,"he said today.

"We will commence consultation on a proposal to reduce the number of rostered [waged] staff by around 700 to ensure our business is prepared to operate in the new environment."

Stephens said the decision was "incredibly difficult for all involved".