Steam tram Kitty back on track

New Zealand's oldest steam-powered tram, and one of only three left in the world, is set to re-enter service at Labour Weekend.

After an extensive five-year restoration, The Tramway Historical Society's 141-year-old Kitson tram will hit tracks again at Ferrymead Heritage Park from October 22.

The society's project director, Alex Hunter, said the tram was repaired by some of its younger volunteers who were keen to see it going again.

"It's lovely to drive, especially now we've got a few less knocks and bangs in it."

Alex Hunter at the controls of the historic steam tram. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Kitson Steam Tram number 7, or 'Kitty' as she's affectionately known, has had her boiler replaced and bodywork repaired and repainted.

The tram is the only survivor of eight imported from the United Kingdom in 1881 and the only working example of three left in the world.

In her past life, Kitty would haul trailers filled with Christchurch picnic-goers heading to Sumner Beach three times a day.

Hunter said it wouldn't have been a fast trip, as the steam-powered tram trundles along at an average speed of just 15km/h.

The tram will be the star of the Labour Weekend's Extravaganza event at Ferrymead Heritage Park.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air