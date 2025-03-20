Student suspended for scissors attack on teachers

Haeata Community Campus. Photo: Facebook

A student who used a pair of scissors to assault two teachers at a Christchurch school on Wednesday has been suspended.

Police are investigating the attack after they were called to Haeata Community Campus in Aranui just before 2pm.

The assault happened in the primary section of the school, and involved a student under the age of 16, and was witnessed by a number of staff and students.

One teacher was cut on the palm of their hand and another received head injuries.

The teachers were treated for their injuries and were on leave for at least the rest of the week.

They did not require hospitalisation.

In a statement on Thursday, principal Dr Peggy Burrows said a full investigation was under way with a report expected to be presented to the school board early next week.

"The incident has triggered the suspension of the student involved," Dr Burrows said.

Dr Burrows said she was satisfied the student's behaviour met the threshold of "gross misconduct that is a harmful or dangerous example to other students at Haeata Community Campus".

"The ākonga/student involved is now required to attend a Board suspension meeting next week.

"The ākonga/student will not be permitted to attend school until the Board has met to discuss their suspension."

The board would then consider its options, including lifting the suspension, extending the suspension with conditions, or excluding the student.

"The members of staff affected by this assault received medical attention and remain at home on board funded paid leave until they feel able to return.

"The ākonga/student involved and their whānau are being supported by the kura/school and whānau as is required under the kura's health, safety, and welfare policy."