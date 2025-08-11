Support grows for Labour; govt still keeps reins: poll

Christopher Luxon's popularity has reached a two-year low in the latest 1News-Verian poll, while Chris Hipkins' is just behind. Photo: RNZ

Labour's support has surged in the latest TVNZ political poll out tonight, but the coalition government would still have the numbers to govern.

National support was unchanged at 34 percent in the latest 1News-Verian poll, but Labour is close behind on 33 percent, up four points.

The Green Party is down two points to 10 percent support, while NZ First is on 9 percent, up one point, overtaking the Act Party, which is unchanged on 8 percent. Te Pāti Māori are steady on four percent.

Under these numbers, the National/Act/NZ First coalition would have 63 seats, while the parties on the left would have 58.

In the preferred prime minister stakes, National leader Christopher Luxon's support has dropped three points to 20 percent - a two-year low for this poll - with Labour leader Chris Hipkins on his heels with 19 percent. Winston Peters in on 7 percent, up one point, while the Greens' Chlöe Swarbrick is on 4 percent, down one point.

Earlier on Monday, the Taxpayers' Union-Curia Opinion poll was released which predicted that, if an election were held now, there would be a hung Parliament.

In that poll, Labour had overtaken National as the largest party, gaining 2 points to 33.6 percent, while National drops 2.1 points to 31.8 percent.

Based on its results, if an election were held today, the centre-right bloc would lose four MPs for a total 61 seats, while the centre-left bloc would gain four MP and also reach a total 61 seats.