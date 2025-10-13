Child dies to become second Rakaia house fire victim

Photo: NZ Herald

A child has become the second victim of a house fire in Rakaia.

Police confirmed this morning a child had died in hospital on Sunday afternoon, following the fire on Saturday night.

RNZ has reported the child was understood to be 2 years old.

It followed the death of an adult at the scene, which Fire and Emergency had reported yesterday and police confirmed in their statement this morning.

Fenz had yesterday said it was called to a house in Dunford St, Rakaia, about 11.15pm on Saturday night.

Five crews were sent to the property, which was well ablaze.

Several people were rescued, but the body of another was found a short time later, Fenz said.

The deaths would be referred to the Coroner and the fire was not thought to be suspicious, police said.

- Allied Media