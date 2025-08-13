Teachers' decision to strike 'a political stunt'

Public Service Minister Judith Collins (L) and Education Minister Erica Stanford speaking to media today. Photo: Screengrab/RNZ

Public Service Minister Judith Collins has labelled a strike called by secondary school teachers a "political stunt".

Secondary school teachers revealed today they will go on strike next Wednesday.

The government has offered a 1 percent pay rise in collective agreement negotiations.

The Post Primary Teachers' Association said it was the lowest increase in a generation and comes as teachers face big changes to education.

Speaking to media today, Collins said the government was extremely disappointed by the move, as the secondary teachers' union had only been bargaining for six days.

She said the teachers association had not genuinely engaged in the process.

"Rather than engage in further constructive bargaining, the PPTA has chosen to take this highly disruptive action. They have not come back to the table with any offer or counter offer, they have not put the offer that was made to their members, and there has not been genuine engagement whatsoever."

She said it was little more than a political stunt.

"This is the sort of thing that many parents will be upset about and particularly teenage children going through exams or preparing for those exams, their education has yet again been disrupted."

Education Minister Erica Stanford said walking away from the bargaining table after six days was "deeply unfair" for parents and students.

"When you look at the PPTA's very slick marketing campaign around these strikes, it does have an air of premeditation."

Earlier today, PPTA president Chris Abercrombie said the decision to take strike action was "not taken lightly, but was endorsed overwhelmingly by PPTA members in a recent ballot".

"We would much prefer to have received a satisfactory offer from the government which addressed the significant challenges we are facing."