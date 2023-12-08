Teen pleads guilty over fatal street-racing crash

Adam Rapson pleaded guilty in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday. Photo: George Heard

An 18-year-old learner driver had been ordered to take his non-operational car home two hours before he crashed while fleeing police, driving up to 140km/h, killing one of his passengers.

Police were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in Fernside, North Canterbury, just before 4.45am on September 17.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper earlier said the car fled the scene and police pursued the vehicle for a time but stopped “due to the manner of driving and the urban environment”.

The car was found shortly after, crashed into the side of a home on McIvor Place in Rangiora after hitting a tree.

One of the four passengers in the vehicle, Zara Mitchell, 18, died at the scene.

On Friday, Adam Michael Rapson pleaded guilty to several charges including manslaughter, two charges of dangerous driving causing injury, failing to stop for police, being an unaccompanied learner driver and driving a vehicle issued with a non-operation order.

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing in February.

According to the summary of facts Rapson, who had a learner’s licence, was driving a car in Christchurch and North Canterbury in the early hours of September 17.

He had consumed cannabis throughout the day and had 3.0-4.5 milligrams of cannabinol THC in his system. This cannabis use placed the defendant in the “high risk” category, the summary of facts said.

The three victims were in the car and were not wearing seatbelts.

At 2.18am police stopped the car on Carmen Rd, Christchurch. At this stage, Rapson was driving the car, with none of the passengers holding a current licence.

“The vehicle had a piece cut out of the bonnet, cracked wheel rims, and appeared to have been pieced together with parts from unknown vehicles,” the summary said.

The car had no VIN plate, registration sticker and the Warrant of Fitness sticker had been scratched off.

Police issued the car with a non-operation order, and ordered Rapson to drive the car by the most direct route to an address in Christchurch at no more than 50kmh.

Police also informed Rapson of the dangers of driving with a cracked wheel rim.

Rapson failed to comply with police directions and continued to drive around Christchurch before travelling north out of the city with multiple other vehicles about 3.35am.

About 4.30am Rapson and several of his associates, including the three victims, were parked near the intersection of Oxford and Swannanoa Rds in Fernside, North Canterbury.

The group had jacked up the rear of the car to change one of the rear tyres.

Police arrived at the intersection, as there had been reports of vehicles doing burnouts in the area.

Rapson and the three victims saw police had arrived and dropped the jack and got into the vehicle.

Rapson then drove in an easterly direction on Oxford Rd, towards Rangiora.

Police then discovered his car had been issued with a non-operation order and followed the car turning their red and blue lights on.

Rapson increased his speed and attempted to flee from the police and kept driving with his lights off.

Police liaised with the Southern Communications Centre, who terminated the pursuit.

Rapson continued to drive at speed on Oxford Rd, where it entered a 50km/h zone. He then lost control of the car near the intersection of Oxford Rd and McIvor Pl while driving about 140km/h.

The car left the road lost control, and crashed into an address on McIvor Pl, colliding with a large tree at the front of the property as well as the fence and an exterior wall.

Mitchell, who was seated in the rear left of the car, died at the scene. A 19-year-old suffered a gash to his head and a minor injury to his foot.

A 16-year-old, who was sitting in the rear right of the car had sore ribs, bruising to his legs and an injury to his knee.

Family and friends of Rapson began to cry as he was taken into custody, some telling him they loved him, while one woman sang.

