Teen who died after Napier party named

Kaea Karauria died in Onekawa during what police are calling a "violent disorder". Photo: Supplied

The teenage boy who died following a Napier party at the weekend has been named as Kaea Karauria.

The 15-year-old died about 3am yesterday in Onekawa during what police called a "violent disorder".

He is believed to have been stabbed.

Another teenager injured on a nearby street has since been discharged from hospital.

Relative Jennifer Rei-Paku Hatton has posted on social media about Kaea's death.

"On behalf of our brother Ren Karauria and sister Kym Baker our nephews Ihaia and Manaia, and all our extended Karauria, Loughlin and Baker whānau we wish to extend our heartfelt thank you for all the aroha received over the last 24 hours as we navigate the tragic loss of a much loved Son Brother Moko Nephew Cousin and friend to many.

"Thank you for your patience, as we prepare the family homestead for our boys return home to us We will keep you posted on specific details and when Kaea will be home hopefully within the next day or two."

The post added that the family wished for people to respect the mana of Kaea.

"Be mindful of your words, gossip, videos, what your sharing out there and please check on our kids grieving a cousin, friend and a brother."

A team of 20 police investigators are working to figure out what happened on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police are appealing for anyone who had photos of videos of the party or the fight to get in touch.

"We urgently want to hear from anyone who was in the area, or took photos or video of the altercation on Dinwiddie Avenue," Detective Inspector Martin James said.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told RNZ she woke yesterday morning to the street in lockdown by police and was told to stay put.

The woman said they were thinking of moving houses before the incident, but would definitely be leaving the area now as they felt scared and unsafe.

Another resident told RNZ they heard young people playing music and talking on Dinwiddie Avenue and Alexander Avenue late on Saturday night, and there were bottles on the road yesterday morning.

"We understand the fact someone so young has been killed is very unsettling for the community.

"We are providing support to the whanau of the victim and assure the community we are working hard to understand what happened and hold those responsible to account."