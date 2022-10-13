Thieves raid Auckland stores

The Glass Road Superette in Mt Roskill was one of several shops targeted by thieves around Auckland overnight. Photo NZ Herald

Thieves have struck again; with several stores and shops around Auckland hit overnight.

At least six establishments were targeted by thieves - a fruit and vegetable shop in Papatoetoe, the Ormiston shopping centre in South Auckland, a Liquorland and SuperValue shop in Titirangi, West Auckland and a furniture store in Parnell.

It is understood Police were called to the NZ Fruit and Spices fruit and vege store on George St, Papatoetoe, just before 1.30am after reports of a burglary.

A witness said it looked as if a vehicle had been used to ram the roller door. However, it was unclear whether anything was taken.

Shortly before 2am, officers received reports of another incident at the Ormiston Town Centre in Manukau.

There they found that thieves had smashed their way through a rear entrance of the mall.

CCTV footage shows two people kicking in the door and then targeting a 2degrees shop in Titirangi. The video showed the pair breaking in shortly after the security guard had carried out a check.

They made off with a bag full of items and were in and out of the complex in less than 30 seconds.

Police were then called to a third incident on the other side of the city in Titirangi, West Auckland, where thieves had targeted Liquorland Titirangi and SuperValue Titirangi.

Both stores have been hit by thieves in recent months before. This time, they were hit in what appeared to be smash-and-grab style thefts.

The owner of the SuperValue store arrived at the store as police officers carried out their routine checks and examinations of the scene.

"I'm tired - I'm over it," he said.

"When are you going to start locking them up? Everyone I know is going through this. What's the point anymore?

"I'm trying to run a store...I've just had enough."

Just before 5am, officers were called to Glass Rd, in the suburb of Mt Roskill, after reports of a burglary there also.

A witness said those responsible had forced their way through the roller door, smashing the window and taking off with several items.

It was unclear if anyone had been caught. However, multiple police vehicles were seen outside the store and the police helicopter was spotted overhead.

The last incident was reported at the King Living furniture store in Parnell, central Auckland.

The incident happened shortly before 6am and saw multiple windows smashed.