Thousands incorrectly told of fines by Ministry of Justice

File photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Justice has apologised after a text message about fines was sent to thousands of people.

It has blamed a system error for the texts, which were sent to about 8000 people.

The texts were sent on Monday afternoon, and contained the words "Amount $135.00," the ministry's bank account details, a fines reference number, and the surname of the person receiving the text message.

"We sometimes send text messages to people who owe fines. In this case a system error meant a message went to approximately 8000 people. Some people would have received the same message up to eight times," said Tracey Baguely, the ministry's group manager, National Service Delivery.

Baguely said people's personal information had not been shared, and the issue had now been resolved.

Anyone who paid money they did not owe would be refunded.

It said the text could be deleted, but if anyone was unsure of what to do they could call the contact centre on 0800 434 637 (0800 4 FINES).