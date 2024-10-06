Three missing after Marlborough crash

Intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road, Tuamarina. Photo: Google Maps

Three people are missing after a car crashed into a river in Marlborough.

The accident happened before 1.45am at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road, Tuamarina.

Police said a car with five people inside crashed off the road into the Tuamarina River.

Two were able to escape, transported to hospital with moderate injuries, but three remained unaccounted for.

The Police National Dive Squad was expected to arrive in Marlborough around midday.

Stop/go traffic management was in place on one lane of SH1, with police warning a full closure might be required at times on Sunday.

"Motorists are asked to expect delays and allow extra time for travel."