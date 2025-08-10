Strong winds force ferry cancellations

Bluebridge has cancelled three sailings while the InterIslander has also cancelled the Aratere's crossings. Photo: RNZ

Cook Strait passenger ferry sailings have been cancelled due to strong winds and large swells.

MetService was forecasting four-metre swells and winds of over 80km/h in the Cook Strait today.

InterIslander cancelled the Aratere's 4pm sailing from Wellington and the return 8.50pm trip from Picton.

Kaitaki sailings had also been delayed by almost five hours after the rough weather added to crossing and turnaround times.

Bluebridge cancelled two sailings earlier in the day as well as their early morning sailing due to depart Wellington at 2am tomorrow.