Three new Covid cases in managed isolation

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation to report today, but no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health provided the update this afternoon.

The latest arrivals came from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, the Philippines, Indonesia and the United States between April 20-May 3.

Three of these cases have been classed as historical and are not considered infectious.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 25, while the total number of confirmed cases is 2273.

More than 300,000 vaccinations administered

Health officials have also updated vaccine numbers today.

The latest information shows a total of 304,900 doses have now been administered.

A total of 87,297 people have received both doses, while 217,603 people have had their first jab.

In terms of how well the rollout is going, according to the Ministry of Health's plan, it is at 103%. That means it's just ahead of schedule.

But the breakdown differs across regions around the country.

The MidCentral district health board area, for example, is at 150%. Northland, however, is at just 70%.

In terms of the areas where the most vaccines have been administered, Counties Manukau is at the front of the pack with 29,410 total jabs so far. Of those, 13,664 people have had their second dose.

Brisbane Airport green zone breach update

Thirty-two people in New Zealand have been advised to isolate at home and continue to isolate until they receive a negative result from a day 5 test.

To date, three have returned a negative result.

Remaining passengers who were not at the locations of interest at the specified times should continue monitoring their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, it said people who were in Perth between April 27 and May 1 should continue to check the Western Australian Government website for updates.

https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/covid-communications/covid-19-coronav...

