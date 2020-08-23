Three new Covid cases reported today

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

There are three new cases of Covid-19 to report today, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

One is a household contact of a previous case and two are imported cases that are contained in managed isolation and quarantine.

Of the imported cases, one is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on August 16 from Croatia via Switzerland and Hong Kong. She has been in MIQ at the Sudima in Rotorua and has been transferred to MIQ at Jet Park after testing positive around day 3 of her stay.

The second case is a person in their 30s who has been in MIQ at the Grand Millennium in Auckland and tested positive around day 12 of their stay.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 114, 18 of which are in MIQ and 96 of which are in the current community outbreak.