'Time for me to say thank you' - Greg Boyed's widow

The widow of Kiwi broadcaster Greg Boyed has spoken out publicly for the first time since his death.

Swiss pop singer Caroline Chevin posted a poignant video message online last night as she welcomed the new year in song and in remembrance of her husband, who died suddenly last August.

There was an outpouring of shock and grief at Boyed's sudden death. His family revealed the veteran TVNZ presenter had been battling depression.

Greg Boyed died in August last year. Photo: Supplied

Standing outside in the video, Chevin breaks into song: "Baby come fly with me - from way up, high we can see. The world is full of wonders and the biggest one is you.

"So come on in, fly with me, my baby."

She said she had written the song recently.

When she starts to talk about the past few months and the people who have helped her and her toddler son she becomes emotional.

"I just wanted to say thank you to everyone out there for the huge support you've given to us.

"People who didn't even know Greg, don't know us. For all the cards, for the lovely words, for your thoughts, for your help.

Caroline Chevin. Photo: Supplied via NZME

"Family and friends - you are just amazing. We have been so blessed with you out there.

"It's time for me to say thank you. We couldn't have done it without you - so thank you so much."

Boyed was a respected veteran journalist for TVNZ and had also worked in the Newstalk ZB newsroom shortly before his death.

He died suddenly, on August 20, while on holiday in Switzerland with his wife of four years and their 3-year-old son.

His family said later that the 48-year-old had battled depression over the years.

Chevin, who appears to be wearing a pounamu pendant in the video, acknowledged that she was not sure whether she would be able to continue with her music career after her husband's death.

"But what you just heard is one of my new songs that I've written for my - or our - little boy.

"And it's become a song for Greg as well and for you out there. So come and fly with us and all the best and happy new year."

She ends the video by blowing a kiss to the camera and sending out "much love and aroha".

People from around New Zealand expressed shock and sadness at Boyed's sudden death last year.

His family released a statement at the time saying he would be deeply missed.

"He was absolutely loved and adored. A treasured son, brother, husband and father, he will be deeply missed.

"Greg was a talented journalist, presenter, musician and an exceptional friend to those lucky enough to know him.

"Greg, 48, had been battling depression. Greg was the kindest and most caring man, a devoted father who cherished and loved his two children.

"We are all struggling to comes to terms with this."

Need help?

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Alcohol Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 44 33 66

The Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757