Toddler found dead on tidal flat

A two-year-old girl has been found dead on tidal flat in the small Bay of Plenty town of Little Waihi.

Police are investigating the death, which they believe is suspicious.

The girl's body was found yesterday at Little Waihi in Maketu.

"Western Bay of Plenty Police attended reports of disorder in the area at around 10.40am on Thursday morning, and later discovered the body," police said in a statement.

"Police are continuing with a scene examination, and are speaking with family and potential witnesses. Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the community."

A family friend, who asked to remain anonymous, told the New Zealand Herald a man was speaking to police as part of their investigation.

A Little Waihi resident, who also didn't wish to be named, said his wife had arrived home yesterday morning to find a heavy police presence in the coastal town.

She saw a distressed female police officer before being told to go inside her home and stay there until police had the situation under control.

"There's been cars coming and going at all different times and the house has been shut up during the day with all curtains closed," he said.

Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have any information. They would like to speak to anyone in Little Waihi since Monday, March 18, who had not yet spoken with police.

• Tauranga police (07) 577-4300