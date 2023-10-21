Tributes flow for Kiwi fitness influencer after sudden death

Raechelle Chase. Photo: Facebook

Tributes are flowing for Auckland fitness influencer and mother of five Raechelle Chase who died earlier this month.

Chase was a professional bodybuilder and fitness writer who harnessed the power of social media to share her message.

She had more than 1.4 million followers on Facebook, where she shared inspiring posts about motivation, achieving, positivity and mindset.

Chase’s death has been referred to the Coroner.

She is survived by her children Annaliese, Kingston, Dior-Rose, Carlos and Jax.

Chase was also a grandmother.

Her eldest daughter Annaliese paid a moving tribute online, describing her as a supportive, kind-hearted and ambitious woman who inspired millions.

"She was supportive, kind-hearted and always had the best advice for us. She was a wildly driven woman with ambition and has inspired millions of people around the world," wrote Annaliese.

"I miss her immensely and that love won’t ever fade."

Dior-Rose wrote: "Love you more than anything you beautiful soul, rest easy love you forever.

"Holding you with me always."

Chase was previously married to Chris Chase, an Auckland businessman who was jailed for running a $50 million designer drug ring.

The offender was one of the pioneers of party pills in New Zealand and one of the first to sell BZP "legal highs" in the country.

When BZP was banned in 2008, Chase’s company London Underground switched to a new chemical compound called mephedrone, or 4-MMC.

These pills were marketed and sold under the radar to compete with Ecstasy, a Class-B drug, in the Auckland dance and nightclub scene.

He and Chase split amicably in 2015 - well before he was jailed.

Tributes have been posted widely for Chase online.

A good friend wrote on Facebook that her death was "so sudden, so unexpected".

"Not what I expected to find out today and not going to lie very few things in my life hit me as hard as your passing," he said.

"You had so much life left to live, so much love to give.

"You were, still are, and always will be one of the kindest beautiful souls I will ever have experienced.

"My heart goes out to your beautiful children because your guidance could and should have guided them through their lives.

"To be robbed of your love, your heart, and soul proves how cruel and unfair this world truly is."

Another friend said she was "devastated".

"What an incredible down-to-earth girl, a proud doting mum of five and an amazing athlete.

"Sincere condolences to her children and family and her entire circle. Lost a good one."

By Anna Leask