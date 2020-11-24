Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Truck hitting car caught on camera

    Photo: Facebook
    Photo: Facebook
    The heart-stopping moment a truck collided with a car in Rolleston has been captured on camera.

    In the video captured on the dashcam of the truck, a car can be seen attempting a U-turn before being hit.

    The video was posted on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page where it attracted more than 900 comments and 1500 likes.

    "This seems to be such a common type of accident). I don't understand where the drivers are looking when this happens," one commenter said.

    "One things for sure, that little blue car driver will certainly know they need look next time," another said.

     

     

    NZ Herald

