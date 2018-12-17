Two dead after light plane crash at Raglan

Emergency workers at the crash site this afternoon. Photo: RNZ

Two people have died in a light plane crash at Raglan.

The Fire Service said the aircraft crashed into the harbour, just to the south of the town centre, this afternoon.

A spokesperson said he understood emergency services workers were able to walk out to the plane in shallow water.

Two bodies have been recovered.

A nearby resident, Ted Glynn, said he heard "an almighty bang" that he thought sounded like something heavy crashing, such as a big truck.

He could not see the plane from this house but heard ambulance and fire sirens.