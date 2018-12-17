Two dead after light plane crash at Raglan

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have died in a light plane crash at Raglan.
The Fire Service said the aircraft crashed into the harbour, just to the south of the town centre, this afternoon.
A spokesperson said he understood emergency services workers were able to walk out to the plane in shallow water.
Two bodies have been recovered.
A nearby resident, Ted Glynn, said he heard "an almighty bang" that he thought sounded like something heavy crashing, such as a big truck.
He could not see the plane from this house but heard ambulance and fire sirens.