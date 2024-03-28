Two dead, highway closed after crash north of Kaikoura

Two people are dead and two injured after a crash that has closed State Highway 1 north of Kaikoura.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on the highway between Kekerengu and Ward, at 10.56am.

Police confirmed about 2.35pm that two people had died and two others had been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson earlier said the serious crash unit was attending and could take several hours to complete investigations.

The road was closed and the only detours were lengthy ones.

"Given the Easter traffic heading to the Interisland ferries and coming south from the North Island, people should take the longer Lewis Pass route between Canterbury and Blenheim/ Picton," the NZTA spokesperson said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Further south, one person has been injured in a crash on State Highway 6, the Haast Highway.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash about 2.30pm.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area for a time, but in an update about 4.30pm NZTA said the road was clear.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.