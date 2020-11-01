Two new Covid cases, Christchurch cluster closed

Photo: Getty Images

The Health Ministry says the Christchurch returnee cluster has been closed and there are two new cases of Covid to report on Sunday, both in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases.

The ministry said one case arrived from Amsterdam via Singapore on October 23, and the other came from the United Kingdom via Dubai and Malaysia on October 19.

Both were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and are now at the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of active cases is 77 and the total number of confirmed cases stands at 1603.

Yesterday laboratories completed 4,401 tests for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,101,067.

CHRISTCHURCH CLUSTER CLOSED

The Christchurch returnee cluster has been officially closed, as it has been more than 28 days since the last case - the length of two infection cycles, the ministry said.

This cluster began with the report on September 19 of a person who developed symptoms and was tested after finishing 14 days in managed isolation and returning two negative tests on day 3 and 12.

"As a result of an investigation within the managed isolation facility, the most likely source of infection was thought to be as a result of transfer of the infection via a rubbish bin with a lid shared with their neighbour who had developed the infection between the two tests in the facility."

"There are seven cases linked to the cluster - six announced as cases in the community (on September 19, 20 and 23) and the seventh (September 9) detected while still in managed isolation, but subsequently linked to the other six cases.

"Lessons from this cluster have resulted in changes being made, including informing our ongoing auditing and strengthening of our managed isolation procedures and processes," the ministry said.



