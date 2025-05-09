Volunteers needed for whale count

June is the best time to see humpback whales along the Kaikōura coastline, says KORI director Dr Jody Weir. Photo: RNZ

Tourists are being encouraged to help with counting whales during their stay in Kaikōura next month.

The Great Kaikōura Whale Count will be held throughout the month of June, with volunteers needed to help spot whales as they swim past the Kaikōura coastline.

The Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute Inc (KORI) began the initiative in 2020 when tourism companies were not operating due to Covid-19 restrictions.

KORI director Dr Jody Weir said June was the busiest time of year for humpback whales passing through and numbers appeared to be growing.

The project aims to get an idea of the number of whales migrating between feeding grounds in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica and breeding grounds in a more tropical climate.

‘‘It is a quiet time for tourism, but it is the best time to see the whales,’’ she said.

‘‘The main goal is to connect the community around the whales in Kaikōura.’’

KORI will be looking out for other species, amid concerns that sperm whale numbers are declining, Dr Weir said.

Volunteers look out for whales during the Great Kaikōura Whale Count last year. Photo: Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute/supplied

The whale count was held for three years before taking a year off in 2023 due to a lack of funds.

The Kaikōura District Council came to the rescue with funding to pay for interns to allow KORI to run several community projects, including last year’s whale count.

This year South Pacific Helicopters and MainPower, North Canterbury’s electricity network, will help cover the costs.

In 2024, the whale count brought together 156 volunteers from 15 countries, including visitors from South and North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and around New Zealand at an otherwise quiet time of the year.

Dr Weir said there are a number of ways volunteers can help out.

Each day during June, volunteers will be needed at the monitoring station on the Kaikōura Peninsula to fill two-hour shifts between 10am and 4pm. Training is provided.

‘‘Ideally, we will have at least two volunteers in addition to our lead spotters day - but there is no limit because more more eyes are better for spotting.’’

Volunteers will also be needed to help with events during June and Dr Weir is planning to engage with local schools.

Funding left over from Sea Week will help pay for an event for World Oceans Day on Sunday, June 8.

Ongoing support from the Kaikōura District Council has contributed to the whale count’s success, Dr Weir said.

In 2020, KORI received funding from the council and was able to combine the count with research it was doing for the Department of Conservation.

A grant from the council’s discretionary fund in 2022 allowed KORI to complete a feasibility study to develop a case for marine education.

Funding the council’s Creative Communities fund has allowed KORI to employ interns.

Contact kaikourakori@gmail.com for more information.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.