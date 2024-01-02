Wet weather on way for weekend

Those enjoying the sunny start to 2024 should make the most of the rays while they can, as rain is expected for the weekend.

MetService said the “gentle start” to the year was likely to continue through most of this week, with a series of “typical summer days” forecast.

“This will be briefly interrupted by a frontal system that brings rain to parts of the country towards the end of the week,” MetService said in a statement.

“The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday echoes that of the first day of the year: warm temperatures, a healthy mix of cloud and sunshine, and afternoon showers for some.”

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said there was plenty of good weather for those wanting to enjoy outdoor activities these holidays.

“There will also be one or two showers in the mix for some spots, so it’s always good to check the latest forecasts when making plans for the day,” Makgabutlane said.

On Thursday, the South Island will experience the first wet weather frontal system of the year, bringing rain to Fiordland, southern Westland, Southland and Clutha. Fiordland may see some heavy rain, leading to MetService issuing a rain watch.

“Being summer, there will be a lot of tramping activity down there,” Makgabutlane said.

“Be sure to keep up with the latest severe weather information on the MetService website as heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.”

The front will continue up the country through Friday and Saturday, introducing bouts of wet weather. By Sunday the front is expected to have moved away to the east, marking a return to brighter and more settled weather to round off the week.

The lovely weather has been welcome to many Kiwis who ended up seeing in the New Year in widespread downpours.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said early summer weather can be quite spring-like in terms of changeability.

“A big frontal system has moved across the country from the southwest but we’ve had a lot of warm air coming in from the tropics that is making it active and changeable,” Bakker said.

Some caught out in the poor weather over New Year’s included festivalgoers at the Northern Bass music site over the weekend.

Many of those at the Northland festival found themselves entrenched in mud, with one woman telling The New Zealand Herald: “[They’re] struggling to pull cars out of the paddock right now.”

Organisers also called it “the most challenging [event] ever experienced”